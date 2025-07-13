Delicious bar and grill in central NJ
There’s nothing better than finding a new “go-to” spot for you and your friends.
The place you go to once and realize you can keep coming back because you love that atmosphere and the food.
Well, I recently found a new place that fits this bill pretty well, and it’s Recover Sports Grill in Westampton, New Jersey. You can find them at 109 Hancock Lane in Westampton.
You can sit at the bar or in the restaurant, where they have plenty of seating for you.
For an appetizer, you can’t go wrong with the zesty street corn dip. It has the perfect amount of kick in it to make it spicy, but not overly spicy to the point where you don’t want to eat it. The tortilla chips they give you are great, too. They have other enticing appetizers as well; you can find them on their full menu here.
For the main course, I got the triple play burger, which has crispy bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring. It was delicious.
They’ve got other burgers too that you may love, like the pit burger and black and blue burger.
Recovery is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. They’re open till 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If you want a good burger and beer, this is the place you need to check out next. The great atmosphere, good food and good drinks make Recovery Sports Grill a top NJ spot.
