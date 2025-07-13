There’s nothing better than finding a new “go-to” spot for you and your friends.

The place you go to once and realize you can keep coming back because you love that atmosphere and the food.

Well, I recently found a new place that fits this bill pretty well, and it’s Recover Sports Grill in Westampton, New Jersey. You can find them at 109 Hancock Lane in Westampton.

SEE MORE: This widely popular band is performing in NJ this summer

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

You can sit at the bar or in the restaurant, where they have plenty of seating for you.

For an appetizer, you can’t go wrong with the zesty street corn dip. It has the perfect amount of kick in it to make it spicy, but not overly spicy to the point where you don’t want to eat it. The tortilla chips they give you are great, too. They have other enticing appetizers as well; you can find them on their full menu here.

For the main course, I got the triple play burger, which has crispy bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring. It was delicious.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They’ve got other burgers too that you may love, like the pit burger and black and blue burger.

Recovery is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. They’re open till 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

If you want a good burger and beer, this is the place you need to check out next. The great atmosphere, good food and good drinks make Recovery Sports Grill a top NJ spot.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Booziest spots: NJ towns with the most bars per square mile New Jersey has some wacky liquor license laws — this list is proof.

Here's the top 25 towns with the most licenses per square mile, based on state data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.