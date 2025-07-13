It's the only life ya got so you gotta live it big time.

I’m a bit late to the party on this, but I had plenty of nostalgia when I heard that Big Time Rush will be performing in New Jersey on Tuesday, July 22nd.

For anyone my age, you certainly remember the hit show "Big Time Rush" that aired on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013. In my opinion, it was the last show of the “golden era” of Nickelodeon that included "Drake and Josh", "iCarly", "Zoey 101", and "Victorious".

Well, Big Time Rush was a show, but the actors in the show were also part of a legitimate band. And they’ve done several tours since the show ended in 2013.

This tour, “In Real Life Worldwide,” runs through December 22nd, when it ends in Denmark.

I recently started seeing social media videos of their concerts and was hit with a wave of nostalgia because Big Time Rush was a staple of my childhood. And some of the songs that the show created, I still know all the words to.

If you have anyone in your life who’s part of the 20-29 age demographic, then I’m sure they’re just as excited as I am that these guys are back on tour.

They’ll be playing at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on July 22nd.

