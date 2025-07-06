New Jersey's heat surge over the last couple of weeks has ice cream on the brain for a lot of us. Whether it's returning from the beach or that nighttime craving you can't cure, we are in full-blown ice cream season.

And a new ice cream shop is making its way to New Jersey, coming soon.

The popular ice cream chain Cold Stone is planning to open a new location in Paramus, New Jersey, according to boozyburbs.com.

The opening date for the restaurant is still currently unknown.

Cold Stone has been a staple of the Garden State for years now. Their catch is that they legitimately make the ice cream and mix it on a cold stone. If you've never been there, I highly recommend.

I would consider it a "chain" ice cream place, but the quality is always good. My go-to flavor and add-in combination there is banana ice cream with oreo and heath bar. I know it sounds disgusting when you hear that but I promise it's a good combination.

It used to be my favorite place to go for ice cream while in college. Unfortunately, where I live now there are no Cold Stone locations near me.

North Jersey should consider themselves lucky that they are getting another location from this gem.

As soon as details are released on when this place will be opening I'll make sure to update. And I may have to make the trek back up there to have some myself.

