You’ll see it all in New Jersey if you’re here long enough. Crazy drivers doing stupid things isn’t abnormal.

But the stupid stunts pulled off in a parking lot can also be next-level.

Let me present Exhibit A below.

Few things irritate me as much as what this lady did. I watched her pull into this space, realize she parked like an utter jackass, not care, and then get out of the car and walk into the store.

Truly, I was flabbergasted. What kind of animal has the balls to do this? Even if you’re just running into the store for two seconds, it’s still not justifiable. You’ve taken up two entire parking spots.

The world doesn’t revolve around you, and what you did was truly inexcusable. Don’t ever be this person, even if you’re in a hurry.

Because somebody might expose you like I’m doing. Part of me felt dirty taking a picture of this, but really, who should feel dirty is the psychopath who felt it was okay to park like this.

You’re not above the law, you’re not more important than everyone else, all you’re doing is making other people's lives harder and pissing off those who think there’s an open spot only to see your ridiculous attempt at parking.

I mean, how oblivious do you have to be to park like that? If I'm even slightly worried about being over the line, I immediately correct myself.

In a world that's been turned upside down enough, don't let this kind of parking start now too!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

