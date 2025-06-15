Tipping is absolutely out of control in New Jersey
Who to tip and who not to tip? It's a question many of us ask ourselves anytime we need to pay for something.
Gone are the days of the tip jar, and in are the days of the god-forsaken tip screen.
It's become an incredibly toxic relationship between customer and employee when it comes to tips. That screen has made me question hundreds of times whether an employee really needs my tip or not.
I'm glad to find out that I'm not alone in this, because Bankrate did a survey that said the majority of Americans (63%) have a negative view about tipping, including 41% who say tipping has gotten out of hand.
Starbucks never used to have that stupid screen, and neither did any other business that provided food or drink. Instead of paying their staff higher wages, it now comes out of our pocket to give the cashier more money; it's ridiculous.
There's also the dread of feeling pressure to tip on that screen because the employee is watching you. It makes my skin crawl.
In general, the concept of tipping has always been stupid to me, but I've accepted it because it's part of our culture. What I can't accept is the new age of tipping, where everyone thinks they deserve one. Next thing you know, the gas station attendant is going to have a tip screen when he gives you your card back.
Clearly, according to Bankrate, I'm not alone in this belief that tipping has gone wild.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
