It’s been 18 years since NJ changed the shape of television 

The Sopranos put New Jersey on the map. Whether you believe that’s for good or for bad, well, I think it depends on the person.

Not everyone from New Jersey has that ridiculous Italian-American accent. We don’t all say “OHHHHH” when something goes wrong. But The Sopranos truly did embody New Jersey.

And this past week (June 10th, to be exact) marked 18 years since the famous television show released its final episode.

The show changed television in a few different ways. Some good and some bad.

Tony Soprano was the first real “antihero” on television. He was the biggest piece of you-know-what, but so many viewers still rooted for him. Me included! Though upon rewatches, I’ve realized more and more how awful of a person he was. His character paved the way for others like Dexter, Walter White, etc.

David Chase and company redefined television with the character of Tony Soprano.

They also redefined it with the way the show ended. The famous cut to black. We’ve all seen it, and we’ve all formed our own opinions on what really happened in the end. For the record, I’m team Tony dies in the end.

I wasn’t able to watch the show when it initially aired on HBO, but I’m sure those who did found it incredible to see areas of their state that they’ve been to highlighted on the biggest television show ever.

I’ve gone to some of the iconic Sopranos spots, and many have become tourist attractions.

Even though the show has been over for 18 years, it truly will never die.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

