Is the mall dead? I’ve heard this forever that the mall is dying.

I’m sure since 2020 it’s not the same as it used to be, but I’m a semi-frequent mall-goer, and I’ve written numerous times about how the mall is still very much alive.

If you go on a weekend, you’re going to see massive crowds. We’re now 5 years removed from the COVID-19 Pandemic. People are out and about without a care in the world these days. They’re also more willing to spend money.

Online shopping is great, but I stand by my take that in-person shopping is the best way to go.

There’s good news for mall-goers, as Cherry Hill Mall will be adding new stores. Dicks, Coach, Dr. Martens, and Offline by Aerie are all coming.

Cherry Hill Mall has been a thriving mall for a while now, but this just adds to that. Every time I’ve gone there, it’s always mobbed with people. And if you go on a weekend, forget about it, you’re going to have to wait in lines.

We’ll hear a lot about stores closing in the mall, so it’s a pleasant surprise to hear that this one is adding new stores to it. The mall has that childhood nostalgia for so many people.

And while some have gone under since 2020, it’s nice to see others still alive and well. Hopefully, these new stores are successful in Cherry Hill, so we can see even more new stores come in the near future.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

