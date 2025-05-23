I consider myself lucky to grow up where I did in our great Garden State.

We have amazing pizza seemingly in every nook and cranny of New Jersey, but there’s a certain pocket that does it best.

I’ve lived up in North Jersey, and the pizza there is definitely good, but it doesn’t compare. The Jersey Shore has some good pizza, and South Jersey does too, but nothing compares to the Trenton tomato pie.

It’s by far the greatest. And if you live in New Jersey and have never tried it, you need to go do it like right now.

The two best in the state, in my opinion, are De Lorenzo's and Papas, which are both in Robbinsville. They’re less than a mile apart from one another. It’s the pizza capital of the country.

But there are other great places in and around that area where you can find a great tomato pie. Palermo’s in Bordentown is a great option, and Gervasio’s in Chesterfield also knows how to make a tomato pie.

If you’re confused about what a tomato pie is, just think of a normal pizza, but there’s more sauce instead of cheese. You can see it in some of the pictures I’ve put in this article.

The chunky tomatoes burst with flavor when you take a bite, and it adds to a superior pizza experience.

Again, I'm lucky that I got to grow up around this kind of food and think nothing of it. But after experiencing life in other parts of the state, it makes me feel sorry for those who have never had the chance to try it.

The Trenton tomato pie will change your entire perception of pizza. Try it out!

