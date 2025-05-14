I truly mean this when I say this cheesesteak was the best meal I have had in a really long time.

I had a hankering for a cheesesteak, but since my family and I moved, I hadn't found that new cheesesteak spot near where I live.

Well, now I have. It's Mateo's Tomato Pie in Hainesport, New Jersey. Although I haven't tried it yet, I've heard from locals that their tomato pies are delicious too. I'll go in-depth about some of their menu items, but if you want to see for yourself, here is their menu.

Let's talk about their cheesesteaks

There's a very wide variety on their menu, including a jalapeno cheesesteak, original cheesesteak, cheesesteak hoagie, garlic bread cheesesteak, barbecue cheesesteak and a buffalo cheesesteak with blue cheese.

You have plenty of options on that menu. I opted for the garlic bread cheesesteak, and it was as good as it sounds. The bread had the perfect amount of garlic to it. Not too much to where it's all you taste, but you also absolutely knew it was there.

The steak was shredded, not chopped, which I loved. The cheese was melted to perfection and complemented the sandwich perfectly.

I ordered it for pickup, so I didn't eat it at the restaurant, but the food traveled really well. It was still hot and fresh when I ate it. Though I'm sure it would be even better fresh off the grill in the restaurant.

The best part?

Their prices are incredibly reasonable. You can get a cheesesteak for $8.25, which in today's society feels like a steal.

Mateo's is located at 1509 NJ-38 in Hainesport. Check them out for a cheesesteak that will shock your taste buds.

