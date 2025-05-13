I was lucky enough to experience something last weekend that doesn’t happen often.

I went to the Truist Championship, a PGA Tour event, held at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

The Truist Championship is an event that happens every year on the PGA Tour, but is always held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. It was switched to the Philadelphia Cricket Club this year because Quail Hollow is the host of this week's PGA Championship, the second major of the year.

Professional golf rarely, if ever, comes to the Northeast. You have to go back to 2021 when The Northern Trust (another PGA TOUR event) was held at Bethpage Black. The PGA Tour used to cycle through New York and New Jersey courses for this event since 2008, but the tournament moved its venue to Memphis, Tennessee, back in 2022.

That meant there were no longer any tournaments being held in our neck of the woods.

The next closest event to us will be the PGA Championship in 2026 when the event comes to Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. That tournament will be held from May 11-17 in 2026.

That’s a long way of saying I had to take advantage of seeing the pros up close when I could. I’ve watched these guys on TV for as long as I can remember, but seeing them in person was a different story.

Watching the shots they hit gives you a whole new appreciation for their game.

It was an experience I’m glad I got, and I’m hoping they bring another event back to the Northeast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

