This tiny pocket of NJ could be the official Wawa haven

You can't go more than five minutes in New Jersey without seeing a Wawa. They're everywhere. I mean that, everywhere.

Growing up, there used to be the Wawa in a strip mall or shopping center that would always be packed.

Somewhere around 2017, all those storefront Wawa's moved locations and became what I like to call "Super Wawa's". Meaning they are now stand-alone and all have gas pumps too.

Everyone from Jersey knows that they are scattered everywhere, but I think I may have found the true "Wawa haven" in New Jersey.

It all starts at the corner of Monmouth Road and Route 206 in Eastampton. There is a Wawa on the corner there, directly across the intersection from Pandora Diner. Keep this in mind, this is our starting point.

From there, if you travel 14 miles north on Route 206, you will come across a Wawa at the intersection of Route 130 and Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road.

But on that drive, you pass TWO Wawa's on the way through Bordentown. One "super" Wawa and one that's a stand-alone but doesn't have an option for gas.

So that's 4 Wawa's in a 14-mile radius.

But let's go back to our original starting point of Monmouth Road and Route 206 in Eastampton. If you travel straight on Monmouth Road for six miles, you will once again find yourself staring down a Wawa. This one is in Wrightstown, New Jersey, on Wrightstown Georgetown Road.

That's 5 Wawa's and 20 miles total for those counting at home. I know for a lot of us, Wawa is sacred, and rightfully so. But having this many that close together feels a bit much to me.

Alas, I'm not complaining. And by 2030, I'm sure there will be 15 Wawas in this span.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

