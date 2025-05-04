Picture this: It’s 5 p.m. and you’ve been at the beach since 8 o’clock in the morning. You got your tan, the salty air and water have dried out your skin, but it feels good. You get back into your car to drive home, but you know you’re missing one thing. What is it? It’s ice cream!

The perfect way to cap off a great beach day is to be able to hit up an ice cream shop on your drive back home.

And TK’s in Cream Ridge is back and better than ever. If you take 195 down to the shore, you can get off at the Jackson exit on your way back home to hit up this amazing hidden gem.

They have a whole host of soft serve flavors here as well as plenty of hard ice cream if you’re in the mood for that, too.

I’ve always been a big fan of their strawberry-banana soft serve (it’s technically frozen yogurt), but their chocolate and vanilla twist has me rethinking my taste buds.

The outside of the building is a retro-looking place. It looks almost like it’s frozen in time. Like the ice cream shop you used to hit up in the ‘80s when you were with your parents.

The old-timey feel adds to the lore of TK’s.

You do have to hit them up at the right time because there can be some really long lines if you go at a crowded hour. But even if the line wraps around the side of the building, just know that the ice cream is still worth it.

And by the way, rethink if you want sprinkles on your order. They offer cake crunch here (you know, like the bottom part of an ice cream cake) that might be their best topping.

Indulge here after that long and tiring beach day you had. It’s the perfect nightcap to an ideal summer day.

