Gorgeous must-see golf course just a short drive from New Jersey

You’re going to need to leave New Jersey for this one, but it’s well worth it.

I joked with my friends, it felt like a 7-hour drive, but in reality, it’s only about 55 minutes.

Ravens Claw Golf Course in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, is one that, if you’re a golf lover, you have to check out.

I happened to play it on a really windy day (this past Sunday), but the course was still pure.

The fairways and greens are in really nice shape. Although they are aerating the course, coming up this week.

I typically will judge a course based on how the condition of it is, but the layout here is also great. There’s a good amount of holes with a dog-leg, so you’re not always forced to hit driver on every hole. Bunkers are strategically placed so that you have to be careful not to hit in them.

I wish I didn’t have to play it on such a windy day, so that I could have enjoyed the round a bit more, but all in all, it was a great day for golf at a great course.

And if you’re somebody who loves to hit the range before the round, they have free range balls! That’s something I had never seen before at a course. All golf courses should allow free-range balls. It would definitely bring them some more business. Ravens Claw does it right.

