One of NJ’s best Mexican restaurants is this hole-in-the-wall spot

I recently moved from my childhood home, so I've had to explore different places to order food from.

I'm too far from all the great spots I used to frequent when I grew up. It's a double-edged sword because it's great to try new places and explore places I've never tried before, but you also run the risk of not liking the food from said place.

Those comfort restaurants you knew would always do the trick are no longer in your life. It's a sad but true reality.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Thankfully, I've found plenty of great spots near where I'm at now. One of those is Franco's Mexican Restaurant in Lumberton, New Jersey.

You can find them at 1636 NJ-38 in the Lumberton Plaza.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are two things I can rave about from Franco's. The first being their taco bowls (more on them in a second) and the other being their empanadas.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Let's first start with the taco bowl. I get the "traditional taco bowl," which comes in a deep-fried tortilla with your choices of vegetables, sauces and whatever kind of meat you want. I always opt for the pulled pork taco bowl and it's amazing. You can either eat it with a fork and knife or peel off pieces of the tortilla and essentially eat it like nachos. It's delicious both ways.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The empanadas come as an appetizer but for the size they come, it could really be a full meal. You get your choice of flour or corn dough, filled with cheese and your choice of meat. I opt for the shredded chicken but you can also have ground beef or roasted pork.

It's a simple, yet filling and delicious meal from Franco's. I can already tell this place will be my new taste of home.

New Jersey's best farm-to-table restaurant Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.