I tried one of NJ’s best cheesesteak spots and it’s delicious

We're the culinary capital of the world (at least in my book) but there is one food I'd say we didn't make famous.

That would be the cheesesteak. I'd say our neighbors in Philadelphia did a pretty good job at making that one big.

NJ.com released a list of the 43 best cheesesteaks last month and the list spans everywhere in New Jersey. Though it's tough to beat South Jersey.

I saw on that list a place in my neck of the woods; One I frequented growing up.

That would be Pete's Steakhouse in Hamilton. Maybe it's due to the fact that I grew up in this area and went to it often, but it made me happy to see that it was on this list because their cheesesteaks are delicious.

If you go on Yelp, their popular items to get would be a tomato pie, chopped antipasto salad and chicken Milanese.

It's a crime the cheesesteak isn't one of the most popular, because in my opinion it's the best.

The ambiance inside Pete's is of an old-timey feel. It's got the bar centered in the middle of it all with tables spread around it.

They're also open till midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can find them at 523 White Horse Avenue in Hamilton. They're located directly on the corner so it's tough to miss them.

Go for the cheesesteak, but stay for the good drinks, good appetizers and good atmosphere. You'll want to keep coming back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

