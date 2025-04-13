Summer is coming and you need to try this NJ ice cream shop

Sure, the weather the last few weeks might make it feel like summer is miles away. But it really is coming soon.

In about 2 months we’ll finally hit summer and can enjoy those long days when the sun doesn’t set until 8 p.m. and we can finally make those day trips to the Jersey Shore.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

It will be here before we know it. And while I wait for summer to finally arrive, I explored and found an ice cream shop in New Jersey that I know I will be frequenting once the summer months get here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It is in Mount Holly, New Jersey and it is called Vincent’s Ice Cream.

I have talked before about how I love downtown Mount Holly and the vibe that it creates when you are there. So to find out they also have a delicious ice cream spot, well that was par for the course.

The list of flavors they have here is incredible. They have soft serve, and plenty of hard ice cream flavors for you to try. Sea salt caramel and almond joy are two that I know are big hits.

Canva / TSM illustration Canva / TSM illustration loading...

You can check out their Facebook page for more information on them here.

We still need to wait two more months for summer to arrive but thankfully Vincent’s is open and ready for business.

So check them out even before the weather warms up. You will find that it can be a spot to frequent once the temperature starts hitting 90 degrees.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.