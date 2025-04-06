This is NJ’s most common retail store, but I’m confused why

I'll admit, I don't think of this store when I think of retail. I think more like the big department stores you'd see at the mall or the mom and pop shops you'll find in our cute downtowns.

In fact, if you gave me 100 guesses I'd probably never come up with what our most common retail store is.

Go ahead and think about it for a second. Stop scrolling and come up with some guesses in your head. I guarantee that you won't come up with the right answer.

Google Maps / Canva Google Maps / Canva loading...

Apparently, our most common retail store in New Jersey is Avis. That's what Lou Russo from our sister station down the shore told us last year.

But I'm not even hung up on the fact that it's our biggest retailer. My question is why?

When I think Avis I think renting a car when I'm out of state and on vacation. I think tropical destination far away from New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I mean seriously, who is coming to New Jersey to vacation? Maybe for our shore points, but other than that why are you coming here? New Jersey doesn't exactly jump off the page as a vacation destination.

It's more of a state where you live here because you were raised here. Or you moved here because your job took you here. We're not a very hot retirement spot. After all, Governor Murphy did tell us we might not be the best state if you don't like taxes.

And even though that statement from him was insane, I find it even more insane that Avis is our #1 retailer.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.