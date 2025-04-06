New Jerseyan has a chance this week to do something that hasn’t been done in 23 years 

It’s the best week of the year. Better than Christmas, Memorial Day Weekend, or the first week of summer.

If you’re not a golf fan it may mean nothing to you.

But starting Monday it’s officially Masters week in the world of golf.

SEE MORE: Delicious dinner dish inspired by NJ TikToker

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images loading...

I was lucky enough to somehow be in attendance for the 2016 Masters. It was one of the more memorable ones in recent memory because Jordan Spieth had a meltdown on the 12th hole that cost him the tournament.

At the time, he was trying to win his second consecutive Masters Tournament. Something that hadn’t happened in 14 years.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images loading...

Now, Scottie Scheffler, the New Jersey-born golfer is trying to win his second consecutive Masters title. It hasn’t happened since Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002, a 23 year drought.

If anyone has the ability to do it, Scheffler is that guy. He’s the number one golfer in the world and has been for 97 consecutive weeks. Tiger Woods holds the record for most consecutive weeks at number one in the world at 281 weeks. Scheffler has a ways to go if he wants to break that record.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images loading...

He’s won the Masters in both 2022 and 2024.

Multiple players have won the Masters two out of three years since 2002, but none have done it back to back. Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006) and Bubba Watson (2012, 2014) are the others.

Tune in to Masters coverage this week even if you’re not a golf fan. It’s the premier tournament in the sport and there’s a bit of Jersey history on the line.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.