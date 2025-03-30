Delicious dinner dish inspired by NJ TikToker

This has become one of my favorite dishes to make. It’s easy, and quick, but filling too.

And depending on how spicy you want it to be, it can be one with a real kick.

My girlfriend saw it on TikTok from the user @monetmcmichael a few months ago and we’ve made it countless times ever since.

SEE MORE: You need to leave NJ to take this awesome destination trip

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It’s a southwestern-style chicken soup. You can make it so that it’s more of a soup or make it thicker too.

If you make it spicier it’s probably best in the winter, but if you make it more mild it will work great in the summer months.

I have for you below the recipe. Keep in mind I’m no Dennis Malloy, but I think even he’d be proud of this one too.

Easy, delicious recipe for a southwestern soup Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy