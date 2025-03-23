I made this trip last year and had so much fun that I had to do it again.

My brother lives on the other side of the country in California so it’s a good excuse to go see him too.

Seeing other parts of our beautiful country is something I love doing. Sure, New Jersey has its beauty too, but we don’t have the mountains quite like they do out west. We don’t have the desert either.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

So for the second consecutive year, I made the trek out to Lake Tahoe, California for some skiing.

We flew into San Francisco and it’s about a four-hour drive from there. But it’s well worth it.

The views from the ski mountains and Lake Tahoe itself are gorgeous.

You need to leave NJ to take this awesome destination trip Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt