You need to leave NJ to take this awesome destination trip
I made this trip last year and had so much fun that I had to do it again.
My brother lives on the other side of the country in California so it’s a good excuse to go see him too.
Seeing other parts of our beautiful country is something I love doing. Sure, New Jersey has its beauty too, but we don’t have the mountains quite like they do out west. We don’t have the desert either.
So for the second consecutive year, I made the trek out to Lake Tahoe, California for some skiing.
We flew into San Francisco and it’s about a four-hour drive from there. But it’s well worth it.
The views from the ski mountains and Lake Tahoe itself are gorgeous.
