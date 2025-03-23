Great restaurant and bar right next to one of NJ’s best pizzerias 

My food travels took me to a place where I’ve only been a handful of times.

And I’m glad they took me here. It’s a cute little downtown filled with plenty of restaurants that seem like they’re worth trying out.

It’s not too far from the beach either. So I can imagine in the summertime this place would be a fun spot to be.

I’m talking about Freehold, New Jersey and the restaurant I’m talking about is Court Jester.

They’re located at 16 East Main Street in Freehold. They’re situated directly next to the delicious Federici’s Family Restaurant where you can get some of Jersey’s best pizza.

Court Jester is a bar and grill that I checked out because I was in the area and saw that it had a high rating. Boy did it hit the spot.

I was originally going to try a burger there but at the last minute, I got enamored with the burrito there and had to order it.

Not only was the portion size perfect but so was the taste. It can be easy to not be able to eat the whole burrito at some places because they just give you so much food but Court Jester gave me the perfect amount.

The atmosphere is really nice too. There’s a big bar that you’ll see as soon as you walk in but the further back you go you’ll find a nice family seating area.

Try them out next time you’re near Freehold. And if you get the burrito you’ll be sure to love it.

