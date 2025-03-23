Spring marks the beginning of another golf season here in New Jersey 

The winters here can feel double as long as they truly are when you get the weather we had this year.

The bitter cold coupled with high winds makes for a miserable existence here in New Jersey.

It’s miserable for a lot of different reasons but what gets me the most is the inability to be outside. I’ve been an outside kid ever since I was little and I still am today. And I love to do nothing more outside than golf.

Now that spring is finally here we can usher in a brand new golf season and I couldn’t be more thrilled.

I played my first round of the 2025 season this past Saturday and it lived up to the hype. Was I rusty? Sure, but it wasn’t about the score it was just about being able to play again.

Growing up I was always jealous of kids who lived on the west coast or down in Florida. The winters being warm enough to where you could still golf and be outside seemed like heaven.

I know some people claim to love the four seasons New Jersey has but I think you’re either lying or trying to convince yourself that you like it.

It’s no fun for anyone to be holed up inside for 4 months at a time.

But with the calendar now at March and almost at April, we can finally say bring on the 2025 golf season!

I, like many others I’m sure, could not be more excited. Hit ‘em straight this year. May 2025 be the season you finally set that personal record.

And for those who have never played, may it be the year you finally get into it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

