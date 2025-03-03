Delicious dessert shop in one of NJ’s sweetest spots

Last week, I explored some restaurants and places in New Jersey that I had never been to.

While exploring, I found a shop from heaven. One that when you walk in, you feel like you're going to want everything inside.

It's The Sweet Spot in Mount Holly, New Jersey. One look at their sweets menu and you're going to fall in love.

Here's how their website describes them:

The sweetest spot in Mt . Holly! Bringing you a little taste of Greece with classic Greek pastries and cookies, along with a variety of delicious cheesecakes and other sweet treats!

That classic taste of Greece can be found right away with their fresh Baklava.

But if you aren't into Greek pastries, don't worry because they still have plenty that you are going to love.

The second that you walk into the store, you'll see a big display of cheesecakes to your right. That alone is going to be enough to get you to buy something. If you're a cheesecake lover like me, it will be incredibly enticing.

They have small personal cheesecakes that you can get, which is what I opted for. I got their strawberry cheesecake, and it was one of the best I have ever had.

But they also have a classic graham cracker one, a blueberry topped one and there is an Oreo Cheesecake you can try as well. The selection is so tempting.

If you're in the market for some pastries, whether it be for a party or some kind of get-together you need to try The Sweet Spot in Mount Holly. It will become your new place to go.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

