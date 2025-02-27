2 slices of pizza and a soda for $6? Here’s where you can get it in NJ

This feels like New Jersey's best-kept secret, and I almost feel dirty exposing it. I have a hard time imagining you can get it at literally any other place.

When I heard a rumor about a pizza place near where I live that will give you two slices of pizza and a soda for $6, I had to check it out. I didn't believe it was true until I got there and went to pay.

And to be clear, this isn't bad pizza you'll be having either. I might have had the best buffalo chicken pizza I've ever had.

The place I'm talking about is Downtown Pizza in Mount Holly, New Jersey. It's situated in one of the cutest downtowns in Jersey.

It's got the feel of a classic pizzeria you might see in New York City on the inside. Tons of pizzas are on display in the front, where you can decide if you want to get a few slices.

I opted for two slices of the buffalo chicken pizza and was blown away. I got those two pieces of buffalo chicken pizza plus a fountain diet Pepsi for a total of $6. It's the rare combination of cheap but delicious food. You can check their website and menu here.

If I can steer you in the direction of one pizza place in New Jersey, it is this one. Sure, other places might have better pizza. DeLorenzo's is tough to beat. But if you want the best bang for your buck, you won't find a place better than this one.

Downtown Mount Holly has plenty of other shops and restaurants to go check out while you're there as well. You can make a nice day trip out of it.

So, if you're in the area, make your way to Mount Holly and try Downtown Pizza.

