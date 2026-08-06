💊 Federal prosecutors say the conspiracy brought 260 pounds of meth into New Jersey.

⚖️ A Chicago man pleaded guilty in the record-setting drug trafficking case Thursday.

🚔 Authorities say the seizure was the largest meth bust in New Jersey history.

A Chicago man who conspired to bring 260 pounds of meth across state lines into New Jersey faces life in prison.

On Thursday, 47-year-old Marcos Cesar Acosta pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to conspiracy to distribute meth. Federal prosecutors said the bust happened in late April.

It was the largest seizure of methamphetamine in New Jersey history, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Over 6 million dollars of methamphetamine was seized, but what is priceless is the number of lives potentially saved by the extraordinary efforts of law enforcement in New Jersey,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy said at the time.

Get our free mobile app

Record-setting meth seizure

Law enforcement stopped a truck after it came into New Jersey, prosecutors said. Authorities searched the truck cab and found three black storage boxes, one duffel bag, and a garbage bag. They all contained massive amounts of meth. Prosecutors did not disclose where the seizure took place.

READ MORE: Ocean City ride malfunction video goes viral after July incident

Acosta was arrested at the scene, along with a second man who was a Mexican national. Carlos Cordero-Guiterrez, 53, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute meth. That case remains ongoing.

He faces life in prison and a fine up to $10 million at sentencing on Dec. 17, 2026; the charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Mid to late summer is a prime time to check out the sunflowers in full bloom. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant