Barstools’ Dave Portnoy visited West Windsor, NJ and loved what he found
Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports’ fame is back in the great Garden State to review our local pizzerias.
For those unfamiliar, ‘El Presidente’ travels across the U.S. with his ‘One Bite Reviews,’ to rate them on a scale of one to 10, and this Mercer County pizza joint just got high praise.
Classico Tomato Pies
Classico Tomato Pies is located at 358 Princeton Hightstown Rd in West Windsor Township, NJ.
They are known for their traditional tomato pies, their Margherita pie, and unique appetizers like cheesesteak eggrolls with a side of roasted pepper mayo.
Portnoy stopped by Classico to see if the tomato pie is worth the hype.
What's the difference between tomato pie and pizza pie?
"With tomato pies, the cheese comes first, then the filling, then the tomato sauce topping. Pizza pies do it the other way around," says Steve Cabrera, 'pizza master' and co-owner of Classico.
With just one look, Portnoy says, “I love a good tomato pie… It’s not exactly what I was expecting from the Jersey / Trenton tomato pie to be honest.”
After his first bite Portnoy could tell this would be a good review. “Very thin. Very good,” he says. “I could crush this in 14 seconds.”
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Classico Tomato Pies: 8.1
The pizzeria is open during the following hours:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
They deliver every day from 11:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m..
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.