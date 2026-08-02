What’s that one thing you still haven’t done yet this summer? You’re running out of time to do it; August may be your last chance.

Last week, it was kayaking through the Pinelands for me.

But this week it was something else. I hadn’t had a lobster roll yet this summer.

SEE MORE: One NJ activity you absolutely need to do this summer

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media

I changed that this week when I went to Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

It’s been a tradition of mine every summer to hit up this spot.

They’ve got indoor seating, but they also have two patios outside that you can sit at. I always choose the patio around the back of the building because it gives you a view of the bay and passing boats.

There’s nothing that beats eating a meal outside at the Jersey Shore. I happened to hit it on a perfect night too. The saltwater air hits perfectly, and there was a gentle breeze as well, which made it feel comfortable outside.

Summer doesn’t last forever. We’re running out of time in 2026 to get our adventures in that we’ve pushed off for the last few months.

Whether it’s heading to the boardwalk or beach, doing a weekend at the shore, or just eating at a great NJ spot on the water, get it done soon before the season's gone.

A lobster roll at Point Lobster Company should be one of the top things on your list.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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