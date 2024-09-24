NJ guy returning to Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

Hey, Donald Trump was a winner in 2016 and is attempting a comeback. Why not Al DiBartolo?

DiBartolo is a pastry chef from South Jersey who won Food Network's "Halloween Wars" in 2016 along with his Sugar Psychos team. Al is a cake master, and that year, his team created a cake depicting a gory slasher wedding scene. He split a $50,000 prize with his two teammates.

Not only is he a cake master, he's a food show veteran. He's been on "Food Network Challenge" and TLC's "Next Great Baker," to name a few.

“For years, I’ve been doing all the cakes for Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill. It’s a horror convention, and I’ve done a lot of cakes for a lot of celebrities and actors in movies like ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Scream.’ I’m like the Halloween guy to go to in South Jersey,” he told the Courier Post.

Well, all that sweet and tasty Halloween gore is paying off once again because he's back on this year's "Halloween Wars" on the Food Network. Except this time, he's back as captain of team Death by Deco.

DiBartolo is very gratified to be back in the show because this was a situation where he didn't even audition or apply. They were looking for former champions to come back on and serve as a team captain, and it was the show who reached out to him.

The first episode was Sunday night. Let's cheer him on and hope his crew goes all the way.

