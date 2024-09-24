Don’t do this in public! It’s one of NJ’s biggest pet peeves

There’s no shortage of pet peeves in New Jersey:

🔴 Out of state drivers in the left lane

🔴 Our outrageous property taxes

🔴 Coming up to a toll booth

But there’s a specific pet peeve that is driving New Jersey crazy in public, according to a study just put out by the entertainment platform Gameland.

They surveyed 2,000 people to figure out the major communication grievances among Americans. I guess you can tell that I’m a born and raised New Jerseyan because our number one drives me up a wall.

People in New Jersey can’t stand when people talk on their speakerphone in public.

Nothing irks people more than hearing someone blabbering loudly on speakerphone in public. It’s the top complaint when it comes to communication frustrations.

We’ve all experienced this, right? I feel like at least 50% of the time I go to the grocery store; there is someone loudly talking on their speakerphone (seemingly at full volume) about something I, frankly, don’t care about.

The study on communication frustrations also reveals:

😠 70% of Americans encounter frustrating communication habits at least once a week.

😠 53% of Americans admit to sometimes engaging in annoying communication habits themselves.

😠 One in five Americans has ended up in an argument over frustrating communication habits.

When it comes to frustrations by generation, these are the situations that bother us:

⚫ Baby boomers - People checking their phones during face-to-face conversations

⚫ Gen X - People talking loudly on their phones in public places

⚫ Millennials - People talking on speakerphone in public places

⚫ Gen Z - People playing music or videos without headphones in public

You can check out Gameland’s full study here.

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.