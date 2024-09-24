Another massive new outdoor mall coming to NJ

I live a couple of miles away from Fort Monmouth. And since it was decommissioned, it would always make me sad to see it sitting there bear and unoccupied every time I drove by.

So many of us imagined great things for those acres and acres that once represented something so important to New Jersey. Is another outdoor mall the answer?

RiverWalk Center, a new retail hub going up along Parker’s Creek at the old Fort Monmouth site, is shaping up to be quite the destination. From tasty eats to a brewery and even squash courts, this place is filling up fast.

Developer Abboud and his partner Chris Ilvento are leading the charge on this $25 million project, which covers 12 acres along Oceanport Avenue.

One of the most exciting parts of the plan is the renovation of Allison Hall, a historic building from 1928 that used to house the Army's offices. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is set to become a 50-room boutique hotel. Abboud is currently in talks with some local operators to manage the space.

Beyond the hotel, there’s a lot more in store. Plans include a two-story, waterfront restaurant with 25,000 square feet of space, plus four additional buildings that will bring about 70,000 square feet of retail and other amenities to the area.

The first big name to open is Nicol New Jersey, a massive 20,000-square-foot racket facility. Founded by former world champion squash player Peter Nicol and his wife Jess, it’s expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

Other exciting spots coming to RiverWalk include Round Dough With a Hole, CKO Kickboxing, Playa Bowls, Broadway Chicken, Olive & Oak, Rogue Salon, Skinny Flowers Brewing Company, and more.

