Popular U.S. eatery opens its first location in NJ

We have so much great food in New Jersey. It’s almost hard to believe that anybody would bring in anything new and have it be appreciated by the likes of us culinary experts here in New Jersey, but there’s always room for another great food option.

This one’s pretty special because it’s already tested and proven its popularity in Washington, D.C., and now people are clamoring for its Japanese deliciousness

Jinya Ramen Bar just opened its first New Jersey location in Totowa on Sept. 10, and it was a hit from the start.

Located at 465 US-46, the place was packed with people ready to get their ramen fix. There was even a DJ hyping up the crowd, and the first 100 guests got a free bowl of ramen, which had everyone even more excited.

As mentioned before, the closest Jinya was in D.C., so having one here is a big deal.

All they do there is make the best-tasting Ramen and they’re extremely particular about it. They boast broth that simmers and noodles that have the perfect consistency and bite.

And the options are virtually endless. They have a lot of other dishes in case you’re not in the mood for Ramen, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. But why wouldn’t you be in the mood for Ramen when they make it like this?

Jinya also boast a full with amazing Japanese beers and spirits, and whether you’re craving a cold beer or one of their unique cocktails, you’ll love their happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Unwind and enjoy the atmosphere.

And another cool thing about this location is that they’re giving back. Through October, $1 from every “Flying Violette” cocktail sold will go to the American Cancer Society. So, you can feel good while sipping your drink.

Jinya has over 60 locations now, and Totowa is their latest stop. It’s exciting to see them make a home here and definitely worth checking out.

