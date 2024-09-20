The dire prediction for NJ this summer that never came true

It’s a crazy time in America, and Jersey’s feeling it too. Every day, it seems like we’re hit with some new scare, challenge, or alert that has us on edge, thinking about how to protect ourselves.

Some of these threats are real and could affect our lives in meaningful ways. But honestly, a lot of it feels like straight-up fear-mongering. Clickbait, at its finest.

This summer’s big fear for Jersey was no different. Brace yourself for an invasion of Joro spiders. Yep, these colorful, East Asian spiders who can grow up to 4 inches long with leg spans reaching 8 inches were headed our way.

Native to East Asia, these spiders have recently become an entrenched invasive species in the American Southwest. They’d been spotted along the NJ-PA border in Bucks County, and sightings had popped up in places like South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Maryland.

The big claim? It was going to be "raining spiders" over the summer months because these spiders use a "ballooning" technique to float in on the wind.

According to The Digest Online experts warned that “the possibility of their arrival in New Jersey later this year has heightened concerns among residents and authorities alike."

Didn’t even spot ONE, right? Me neither.

I’ll admit, I’ve heard rumors of people spotting them. I’ve read a few articles. But here’s the thing—I don’t know anyone personally who’s had a close encounter with these giant, ballooning spiders.

So, was it really “raining spiders,” or was this just another overblown prediction meant to get clicks and stir up fear?

Who knows. But hey, there’s always summer 2025 for the next big panic.

