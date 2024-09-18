Red Bank is buzzing right now with some Hollywood action. Portions of East and West Front Street were shut down here and there on Tuesday because Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys are in town shooting an eight-episode Netflix series called "The Beast Within."

Yeah, you heard that right — Claire Danes, "Homeland" legend and all-around icon, was spotted filming scenes in Red Bank, and the whole vibe feels surreal.

The show’s crew, rolling with production company 20th Television, was busy filming a scene with a Porsche cruising down West Front Street, and the whole block got a makeover.

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images loading...

They even transformed JR’s Restaurant into “Roberto’s Pizzeria” for the shoot. (Spoiler alert: something’s definitely going down inside because, after the scene wrapped, set workers were seen sweeping up broken glass from the front window.)

For anyone curious, "The Beast Within" follows the story of a famous writer who’s dealing with writer’s block—until his new neighbor moves in, and get this, the guy was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Sounds intense, right? Claire Danes, who’s not just starring but also producing, is at the center of it all.

Filming is set to continue around town until 9 p.m., with streets being closed off intermittently to let the crew get their shots. Even with all the action, they’re keeping it cool — at one point, they paused to let two ambulances pass through to Riverview Medical Center.

Honestly, seeing Red Bank turned into a movie set feels like a glimpse of Hollywood right in our backyard! Keep an eye out for those Netflix cameras—you never know who you might bump into.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes These movies pulled off an impressive feat: They did not get a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈