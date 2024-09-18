Claire Danes spotted in Red Bank, NJ filming new Netflix series
Red Bank is buzzing right now with some Hollywood action. Portions of East and West Front Street were shut down here and there on Tuesday because Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys are in town shooting an eight-episode Netflix series called "The Beast Within."
Yeah, you heard that right — Claire Danes, "Homeland" legend and all-around icon, was spotted filming scenes in Red Bank, and the whole vibe feels surreal.
The show’s crew, rolling with production company 20th Television, was busy filming a scene with a Porsche cruising down West Front Street, and the whole block got a makeover.
SEE MORE: Where to get over-the-counter birth control pills in NJ
They even transformed JR’s Restaurant into “Roberto’s Pizzeria” for the shoot. (Spoiler alert: something’s definitely going down inside because, after the scene wrapped, set workers were seen sweeping up broken glass from the front window.)
For anyone curious, "The Beast Within" follows the story of a famous writer who’s dealing with writer’s block—until his new neighbor moves in, and get this, the guy was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Sounds intense, right? Claire Danes, who’s not just starring but also producing, is at the center of it all.
Filming is set to continue around town until 9 p.m., with streets being closed off intermittently to let the crew get their shots. Even with all the action, they’re keeping it cool — at one point, they paused to let two ambulances pass through to Riverview Medical Center.
Honestly, seeing Red Bank turned into a movie set feels like a glimpse of Hollywood right in our backyard! Keep an eye out for those Netflix cameras—you never know who you might bump into.
LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
2023 Movies That Got a 0 on Rotten Tomatoes
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.