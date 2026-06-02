Commentary: Outside agitators flooded Newark — State Police shut them down fast
🔹 State police sent a clear message: Peaceful protest is protected, violent chaos is not
🔹 At least 61 people were arrested, with most coming from outside New Jersey
🔹 Calm returned to Newark after state troopers moved swiftly to restore order around Delaney Hall
Outside agitators came to Newark looking for chaos. State police sent them packing.
Calm has finally returned to Newark.
After days of escalating confrontations outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility, the streets are quiet again. The chants have largely faded. The barricades remain. And New Jersey residents are left sorting through what actually happened.
Let's start with something that should not be controversial.
Peaceful protest is a fundamental American right. People have every right to gather outside Delaney Hall, hold signs, chant slogans, criticize the federal government and demand policy changes. Whether you agree with their cause or not, that right deserves protection.
What does not deserve protection is violence, intimidation, destruction of property or attacks on law enforcement.
Outside agitators fueled violence at Newark ICE protests
New Jersey 101.5 has learned that at least 61 people were arrested Sunday night as State Police clashed with protestors outside Delaney Hall. According to information obtained by our reporting staff, the overwhelming majority of those arrested were not from New Jersey.
Those taken into custody came from places including San Francisco, Brooklyn, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Washington. Only a small number were New Jersey residents.
That matters.
Because it confirms what many suspected as the situation spiraled out of control: a significant number of people involved in the chaos were not local residents expressing concerns about their own community. They came here from somewhere else.
And they didn't arrive in Newark to engage in thoughtful civic debate. They came to incite and create chaos and violence.
New Jersey State Police restore order with swift response
Despite criticism from some elected officials, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, the response by the New Jersey State Police was exactly what the moment required.
The New Jersey State Police are widely regarded as one of the most highly trained law enforcement agencies in the country. When conditions deteriorated and public safety was threatened, troopers moved with discipline, precision and restraint to restore order.
The result speaks for itself.
The violence ended. The streets were cleared. Calm returned.
A law enforcement source told me that some of those arrested acknowledged participating in protests in other cities. The same source said several expressed surprise at the speed and effectiveness of the law enforcement response they encountered in New Jersey.
Peaceful protesters should stay. Violent troublemakers should leave.
There is an important distinction that too many people have ignored during this debate.
Peaceful protesters should be allowed to remain outside Delaney Hall for as long as they wish. They have every constitutional right to make their voices heard.
But there is a line.
When demonstrations cross into violence, disorder and criminal conduct, the conversation changes. At that point, law enforcement has a responsibility to act.
That is exactly what happened in Newark. Our elite State Police should be praised.
The outside agitators who came looking for confrontation discovered something important about New Jersey: peaceful protest is welcome here.
Chaos and violence is not.
PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails
Gallery Credit: The Associated Press
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EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark
Gallery Credit: The Associated Press