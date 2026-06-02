🔹 State police sent a clear message: Peaceful protest is protected, violent chaos is not

🔹 At least 61 people were arrested, with most coming from outside New Jersey

🔹 Calm returned to Newark after state troopers moved swiftly to restore order around Delaney Hall

Outside agitators came to Newark looking for chaos. State police sent them packing.

Calm has finally returned to Newark.

After days of escalating confrontations outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility, the streets are quiet again. The chants have largely faded. The barricades remain. And New Jersey residents are left sorting through what actually happened.

Let's start with something that should not be controversial.

Peaceful protest is a fundamental American right. People have every right to gather outside Delaney Hall, hold signs, chant slogans, criticize the federal government and demand policy changes. Whether you agree with their cause or not, that right deserves protection.

Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Police try to hold the line as protesters push the fences outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

What does not deserve protection is violence, intimidation, destruction of property or attacks on law enforcement.

Outside agitators fueled violence at Newark ICE protests

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that at least 61 people were arrested Sunday night as State Police clashed with protestors outside Delaney Hall. According to information obtained by our reporting staff, the overwhelming majority of those arrested were not from New Jersey.

Those taken into custody came from places including San Francisco, Brooklyn, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Washington. Only a small number were New Jersey residents.

That matters.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police arrest a protester near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Police arrest a protester near the Delaney Hall detention center on May 31, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark has ordered a mandatory curfew surrounding Delaney Hall from 9 PM Saturday until 6 AM Sunday. Tensions remain high outside the detention facility where activists have clashed with police for days after detainees began a hunger strike over Memorial Day weekend amid allegations of inhumane living conditions. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) loading...

Because it confirms what many suspected as the situation spiraled out of control: a significant number of people involved in the chaos were not local residents expressing concerns about their own community. They came here from somewhere else.

And they didn't arrive in Newark to engage in thoughtful civic debate. They came to incite and create chaos and violence.

New Jersey State Police restore order with swift response

Despite criticism from some elected officials, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, the response by the New Jersey State Police was exactly what the moment required.

The New Jersey State Police are widely regarded as one of the most highly trained law enforcement agencies in the country. When conditions deteriorated and public safety was threatened, troopers moved with discipline, precision and restraint to restore order.

The result speaks for itself.

The violence ended. The streets were cleared. Calm returned.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

A law enforcement source told me that some of those arrested acknowledged participating in protests in other cities. The same source said several expressed surprise at the speed and effectiveness of the law enforcement response they encountered in New Jersey.

Peaceful protesters should stay. Violent troublemakers should leave.

There is an important distinction that too many people have ignored during this debate.

Peaceful protesters should be allowed to remain outside Delaney Hall for as long as they wish. They have every constitutional right to make their voices heard.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: Newark Council Member At-Large Louise Scott-Rountree prays with Barry Ford (left), Assistant Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Strategic Initiatives for the City of Newark, during a curfew near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 01, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Several protesters were arrested overnight after defying a curfew imposed at the immigration detention center, which has been the site of frequent confrontations between demonstrators, federal agents and New Jersey State Police. State police took over security outside the facility from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday in an effort to reduce tensions after eight days of protests. Supporters have rallied outside the center on behalf of detainees participating in hunger and labor strikes over conditions inside and the temporary suspension of family visitation rights. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: Newark Council Member At-Large Louise Scott-Rountree prays with Barry Ford (left), Assistant Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Strategic Initiatives for the City of Newark, during a curfew near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where ICE is housing detained immigrants on June 01, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Several protesters were arrested overnight after defying a curfew imposed at the immigration detention center, which has been the site of frequent confrontations between demonstrators, federal agents and New Jersey State Police. State police took over security outside the facility from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday in an effort to reduce tensions after eight days of protests. Supporters have rallied outside the center on behalf of detainees participating in hunger and labor strikes over conditions inside and the temporary suspension of family visitation rights. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

But there is a line.

When demonstrations cross into violence, disorder and criminal conduct, the conversation changes. At that point, law enforcement has a responsibility to act.

That is exactly what happened in Newark. Our elite State Police should be praised.

The outside agitators who came looking for confrontation discovered something important about New Jersey: peaceful protest is welcome here.

Chaos and violence is not.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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