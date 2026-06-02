Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Monday was the first night of calm outside Delaney Hall in over a week after the New Jersey State Police cleared out violent protestors and Newark Police began enforcing a 9 p.m curfew. Protestors did show up in Newark again on Monday, but the professional agitators that have been bussed in from out of state seem to have left. Of the 61 arrests made as troopers restored order, the majority of them were from outside of New Jersey.

While Gov. Sherrill praised the work of the State Police, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was not happy with the way troopers cleared protesters from his city. The Socialist Democrat says troopers used "overly aggressive, unnecessary and in some instances unconstitutional” tactics to restore calm. Baraka plans a 9 a.m. news conference to outline how his city cops will handle things differently.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew talks to State Police troopers outside Delaney Hall on Monday, June 1, 2026 Rep. Jeff Van Drew talks to State Police troopers outside Delaney Hall on Monday, June 1, 2026 (Rep. Jeff Van Drew) loading...

✅ Rep. Jeff Van Drew said a tour of Delaney Hall left him impressed with conditions.

➡️ The South Jersey Republican challenged critics to take lie detector tests about claims made against the facility.

⚠️ Democrats said some improvements have been made but insist serious concerns remain.

NEWARK — A Republican congressman from South Jersey had nothing but praise for the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility and challenged Democrats to take a lie detector test about who's being truthful about conditions.

The detention center has become a political battleground over immigration enforcement, detainee treatment and cooperation with federal authorities. While Republicans such as Rep. Jeff Van Drew say conditions are being misrepresented for political purposes, Democratic lawmakers continue to push for additional oversight and the eventual closure of the facility.

The facility has been a flashpoint for Democrats critical of immigration policy under the Trump administration for the past week as families have complained about poor conditions, inedible food and a lack of medical attention.

At least 61 protesters were arrested by State Police outside Delaney Hall on the first night of a 9 p.m. curfew.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said he went to the Delaney Hall ICE detention center expecting to see the worst and was pleasantly surprised by what he found.

"We were in the facility, we dug deep, we toured all aspects of it," Van Drew told New Jersey 101.5 after his visit on Monday afternoon. "I had a feeling it was going to be OK, but I kept an open mind. I wanted to see what it was about. I have to tell you, I was even more pleasantly surprised. This facility is nice. It is clean. It is safe."

Some of the detainees come in with medical issues like high cholesterol, high blood pressure or drug and alcohol issues that are treated with help from the nearby Rutgers University teaching hospital. Van Drew was also impressed with the food.

"It was surprisingly, shockingly good. The meals, three hot squares a day for good food, turkey, chicken, roast beef, a broad array of foods, vegetables, salads, and if you are Jewish, they have kosher, and if you are Islamic, they had halal. And if you have high blood pressure or other dietary restrictions or allergies, they have special meals for you," Van Drew said.

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⚠️ Jersey Shore towns faced large teen gatherings and disorderly incidents to start summer.

➡️ New Jersey has passed new laws targeting public brawls and parents of some juvenile offenders.

🔴 A NJ Congresswoman proposes a $200M grant program to create "third spaces."

Pop-up parties have become one of the Jersey Shore's biggest summer headaches.

For years, shore towns, malls, fairs and festivals across New Jersey have been dealing with crowds of teenagers summoned through TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Some gatherings have ended peacefully. Others have led to fights, arrests, overwhelmed police departments and frustrated residents who say public spaces are being turned into chaos zones.

The trend has exposed a growing divide over how New Jersey should respond. Law-and-order advocates have pushed for tougher penalties on organizers, participants and even parents. Progressive lawmakers argue the recurring gatherings are also a symptom of a deeper problem: young people have fewer safe places to spend time, socialize and build community.

That debate is now playing out at both the state and federal levels, as New Jersey shore towns continue to brace for another summer of large teen gatherings.

Long Branch dealt with a tumultuous May incident involving an influx of underage juveniles, while several Shore towns reported heavy teen turnout over Memorial Day weekend.

Then there were similar incidents at malls, carnivals and fairs around the state.

It's a phenomenon that has grown since the COVID lockdown era, with social media helping gatherings spread rapidly and draw crowds from urban centers to suburban and shore destinations.

Among the earliest high-profile examples, thousands of teens descended on Pier Village in Long Branch in 2021 and again in 2022, prompting calls for tougher enforcement and even discussions about legal action against social media companies accused of helping promote the events.

So what is to be done? Click the link to read how some Jersey lawmakers want to solve the problem.

Ewing Township police are looking for this person on an ATV who ran over a police officer at a gas station on Sunday (Ewing Township Police Department) Ewing Township police are looking for this person on an ATV who ran over a police officer at a gas station on Sunday (Ewing Township Police Department) loading...

🚨 An Ewing police officer was injured after being run over by an ATV rider during an attempted stop at a gas station Sunday evening.

🏍️ Police say the suspect was part of a group of ATV riders reported for reckless driving throughout Ewing Township.

🔎 The ATV rider remains on the run and is wanted on an aggravated assault charge as police ask the public for help identifying him.

EWING — A manhunt is on in Mercer County for an ATV rider who ran over an Ewing Township police officer on Sunday.

Reckless ATV riders reported across Ewing Township

Police said they received several phone calls from concerned residents about a group of ATVs operating recklessly throughout the town yesterday.

An officer spotted one of the ATVs attempting to gas up at the Delta Gas Station on Princeton and Olden Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

When the officer got out of his patrol car and tried to stop the ATV rider, the suspect hit the gas and drove over the cop to escape, according to the Ewing Police Department.

Officers chased after the ATV rider but ended the pursuit shortly after, citing safety reasons.

The injured police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking everyone to help identify the ATV rider who remains at large. Please call 609-882-1313 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 609-882-7530 with any information.

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⚠️ Samsung Electronics will move its North American headquarters from New Jersey to Texas.

➡️ Critics point to New Jersey's nation-leading 11.5% corporate tax rate as a factor.

🔴 The move follows ExxonMobil's departure from New Jersey just two years ago.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — Another major corporation is leaving New Jersey.

Samsung Electronics will move its headquarters to the Lone Star State this year, Seoul Economic Daily reported. The new office will be in Plano, Texas, where Samsung already has a campus.

"As part of this strategy, we will be optimizing parts of the organization to ensure our roles and functions align to key business priorities. We recognize such adjustments will have an impact on our people and we will be providing support to those affected," Samsung said in a statement.

Blame for Gov. Mikie Sherrill came swiftly from New Jersey Republicans. Sherrill has received pushback from opposition lawmakers and business leaders for her proposed changes to corporate taxes that would raise an estimated $650 million each year.

The news comes just eight months after the multinational conglomerate opened its new North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, which was a relatively short distance from its old headquarters of 30 years in Ridgefield Park.

"That's about how long it took for one of the world's largest companies to decide New Jersey's tax-and-regulation environment wasn't worth it. Today Samsung announced it's moving that headquarters to Texas. Great start @GovSherrillNJ! The ribbon-cutting photos still look great, though," the state GOP Assembly said on X.

The governor's office declined to comment.

NJ layoffs in 2026 include Verizon, Novartis and Merck (Google Maps) NJ layoffs in 2026 include Verizon, Novartis and Merck (Google Maps) loading...

⚠️ More than 7,600 layoffs have been announced in New Jersey so far in 2026.

➡️ Verizon, Novartis, Merck and Acme Markets are among employers reporting cuts.

🔴 June began with fresh NJ layoff notices from Optum and Merck.

New Jersey continues to keep pace with a high number of layoffs — with more than 7,600 cuts announced in 2026 as of June first.

Verizon, Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Prudential and JP Morgan Chase are among 15 separate layoff notices in May through the state “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.”

And, June opened with some New Jersey layoffs announced by Merck and Optum Healthcare.

Another chunk of roughly 1,480 larger scale layoffs announced in May was the complete closure of Spirit Airlines, which impacted 201 employees based in New Jersey.

Verizon announced 121 new layoffs based in Basking Ridge, while Novartis announced its third round of the year — for a collective 250 layoffs based out of East Hanover.

Click the link above to which other companies are scaling back in New Jersey.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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