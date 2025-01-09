2 men charged after mom’s body was left in fridge in NJ forest

🚨A body found in a refrigerator in a NJ state forest was identified as Laura Hughes

🚨Boyfriend Christopher Blevins was charged with desecration of human remains

🚨It's not clear where Blevins is being held

Two men have been charged in the case involving a body left in a refrigerator in the forest, including the woman's boyfriend and the hiker who found the fridge. Neither is charged with killing her.

The body was found in Belleplain State Forest in Cape May County on Dec. 21, according to State Police. Investigators shared images of tattoos and jewelry on the woman's body and a yoga mat in an effort to identify the woman as Laura Hughes, 50.

According to an affidavit and complaint obtained by NJ.com, Christopher Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, had been seen driving around with the fridge in Long Beach Township and Sea Isle City. He is believed to have brought the refrigerator to the forest on July 24, officials said.

The affidavit also revealed that the man who discovered the refrigerator while hiking admitted to taking something from the refrigerator a day before returning and finding the body. Police said he refused to be fingerprinted or provide the passcode to his phone despite a judge’s order.

NJ.com reported that the affidavit shows Blevins was charged with desecration of human remains and hindering apprehension. The affidavit does not say where he was being held.

Blevins had been on police radar at least since the summer and surrendered to authorities in August after traveling to Mexico in July, NJ.com reported.

Mother of two daughters

Blue ratchet straps commonly used to move refrigerators were found in the forest and in the Gloucester City apartment that Blevins shared with Hughes. According to the affidavit, they were in a relationship.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Hughes has two daughters ages 13 and 18. Donations will go toward cremation expenses, a tree in Hughes' memory, and the education of her daughters.

Cornel Alston, the girls' father, told The Daily Voice he moved with the girls from Virginia to New Jersey in 2023. Hughes made the move later and was trying to make a new start and get out of the relationship with Blevins, who had issues with drugs and alcohol, he said.

"I had to inform my children this woman missing is their mother and change their life forever. The senseless act robbed my children of their mother," Alston wrote on his Facebook page in a repost of a report about the discovery Hughes' body. "May the New Year bring understanding and justice!"

