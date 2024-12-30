New clues: Her body was found in a refrigerator in NJ forest

🚨 The body of a female was found in Belleplain State Forest on Dec. 22

🚨 State Police released images of tattoos, jewelry and a yoga mat

🚨 Troopers did not disclose what led them to the body inside a refrigerator

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person found inside a refrigerator the Sunday before Christmas.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the body was found by troopers in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township. Lebron did not disclose how they learned of the body or the exact location of the discovery.

ALSO READ: Teen brawl erupts days after mall implements new policy

Tattoos on the back of body found inside a refrigerator in Bellplain State Forest 12/22/24 Tattoos on the back of body found inside a refrigerator in Bellplain State Forest 12/22/24 (NJ State police) loading...

Distinctive jewelry and other items

The individual, believed to be a white or Hispanic female, had tattoos of a koi fish on the upper right portion of her back in the shoulder blade area and a rose tattoo on her left ribs extending from her chest to her hip. The female is 5 feet 1 inch.

Investigators also found a distinctive yoga mat and necklace at the scene.

State police asked anyone with information about the items to call the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 ext. 3480.

ALSO READ: Body found floating in Little Egg Harbor lagoon

Yoga mat, necklace found with a body discovered inside a refrigerator in Bellplain State Forest 12/22/24 Yoga mat, necklace found with a body discovered inside a refrigerator in Bellplain State Forest 12/22/24 (NJ State police) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How much affordable housing every NJ town needs The number of affordable housing units that should be built in each municipality of New Jersey, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The towns are listed by county and in order of greatest need.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing counts are from the 2020 Census.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Drug deaths by county, January '24 through September '24 Overdose death numbers are down in most NJ counties through September, according to the NJ Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia