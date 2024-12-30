New clues: Her body was found in a refrigerator in NJ forest
🚨 The body of a female was found in Belleplain State Forest on Dec. 22
🚨 State Police released images of tattoos, jewelry and a yoga mat
🚨 Troopers did not disclose what led them to the body inside a refrigerator
DENNIS TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person found inside a refrigerator the Sunday before Christmas.
State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the body was found by troopers in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township. Lebron did not disclose how they learned of the body or the exact location of the discovery.
Distinctive jewelry and other items
The individual, believed to be a white or Hispanic female, had tattoos of a koi fish on the upper right portion of her back in the shoulder blade area and a rose tattoo on her left ribs extending from her chest to her hip. The female is 5 feet 1 inch.
Investigators also found a distinctive yoga mat and necklace at the scene.
State police asked anyone with information about the items to call the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 ext. 3480.
