🔴 A fight broke out among teens at the Cherry Hill Mall

🔴 It's not clear if any arrests were made

🔴 The mall had a parental escort policy in place at the time

CHERRY HILL — The day after Christmas, police released a statement informing the community about Cherry Hill Mall’s supervision policy involving minors.

“The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience. Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The parental escort policy was implemented on Dec. 26 from 4 p.m. until the mall closes at 7 p.m. All guests 17 and under should be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Proof of age is required for admittance.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 28, two days after the policy was implemented, a fight between a group of teenagers broke out at the mall, according to a mall spokesperson who talked to NBC 10.

During the fight, someone falsely claimed one of the teens had a weapon, causing shoppers to evacuate, the spokesperson said.

However, when Cherry Hill police responded to the mall and reviewed the surveillance video, they found no such evidence. Police cleared the scene and resolved the situation without any more problems.

It’s not clear if any arrests were made or if there were any injuries. But the mall spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the community, NBC 10 reported.

