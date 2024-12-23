Body found inside refrigerator in NJ state forest

🚨 Officials said the body was found inside a refrigerator on Sunday afternoon

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A body was found inside a New Jersey wooded area Sunday for the second time in the past two weeks, according to officials.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the body was found by troopers around 2:55 p.m. inside Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township. The body was inside a refrigerator.

Lebron did not disclose how they learned of the body, the exact location of the discover, or the identity and gender of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

Belleplain State Forest spans 21,320 acres in Cape May and Cumberland counties. It offers picnicking, boating, camping, hunting, fishing, swimming and over 40 miles of walking trails.

Second body found in a wooded area

Four men from Indiana were charged in the death of a man from India whose badly decomposed body was found in the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Manchester Township on Dec. 14, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner determined Kumar’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The four men were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are all currently being held in Indiana awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Kumar had been reported missing by family members in the Ozone Park section of Queens on Oct. 26.

