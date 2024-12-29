Body found floating in Little Egg Harbor, NJ lagoon

🚨 Body found in Little Egg Harbor

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found floating in a lagoon on Sunday morning.

The body was found around 7:45 a.m. behind a home on North Boom Way in Little Egg Harbor, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Police officers removed the body from the lagoon.

Authorities did not identify the woman. They described the victim only as an "elderly female."

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that the woman's death was "tragic" but did not appear suspicious.

Billhimer said it appeared the victim had drowned.

An investigation is ongoing.

