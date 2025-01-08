College student from Lincroft, NJ killed in skiing accident

A Monmouth County college student died Tuesday after a tragic skiing accident in Hancock, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The student, 19-year-old Alex Kemp of Lincroft, graduated from Christian Brothers Academy last year. He was a first-year student at Williams College, also in Massachusetts, where he competed on the cross-country and men’s track and field team.

According to media reports, Kemp was skiing down the Cutter Trail route at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort when he crashed around 2:39 p.m.

"Kemp had gone over an embankment and appeared to have suffered significant head trauma," according to reporting from The Berkshire Eagle of a statement from the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office. “Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol were immediately dispatched to the scene," the statement went on to say according to reporting from The Berkshire Eagle. "Northern Berkshire EMS arrived shortly thereafter to administer life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center before being transferred to Baystate Medical Center for further care.”

No evidence suggested drugs and alcohol were involved, according to reporting from The Berkshire Eagle of a statement from the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office. The publication also reported Kemp was wearing a helmet.

The Cutter Trail, a black diamond trail, is labeled on a Jiminy Peak trail map as being "most difficult" and for seasoned skiers.

Local law enforcement is investigating the accident, and they said Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort has cooperated.

On Wednesday, Williams College President Maude Mandel addressed the school community about Kemp's death. In it, she expressed her sadness and also quoted Kemp's coach, Dusty Lopez, who recruited him to run at Williams.

"Alex was fearless and incredibly motivated as a runner, both in training and competition," Lopez's quote in the statement read. "But even when he didn't have his own best day, he took sincere joy and pride in seeing teammates do well. The team was always his biggest priority. Our entire team feels a huge sense of loss and grief at this tragic accident. Our thoughts and hearts are with his family, his high school teammates and coaches, and everyone else who was lucky enough to know Alex."

Mandel added that Kemp had hoped to complete a doctorate in computer science, placed first among all first-years at the NCAA Championships, and was an active volunteer. In her statement, Mandel said Kemp had volunteered at the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen and iCan Bike.

The college, Mandel added, is planning to hold a public gathering in recognition of Kemp's life in the "coming weeks."

