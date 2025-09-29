🚨 Three teens, including two minors, face 28 charges in Gloucester car burglary spree

🚨 Parents of underage suspects charged with failing to supervise children

🚨 Police recover stolen items, urge residents to check cars for missing property

GLOUCESTER CITY — Three teens, including 2 under 18, and their parents were charged in a series of weekend car burglaries.

Police said the Camden 16 and 17-year-olds and Wesley K. Hunter Jr., 19, of Cherry Hill, face 28 charges, including burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of stolen credit/debit cards. The incidents took place in the Highland Park section of the city of Gloucester.

Parents charged with failure to supervise

The younger teens were issued ankle monitors at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center and released to their parents. Hunter has active warrants and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility while he awaits his first appearance.

The parents of the two younger teens were charged with failure to supervise their child. It is a second-degree crime that falls under the state's endangering the welfare of a child law and could be considered a form of neglect.

Police said the teens were found with several stolen items and advised residents to check their vehicles for signs of a burglary and anything that may be missing.

