Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

FILE - Democrat Mikie Sherrill responds to questions during the first general election gubernatorial debate with Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, Sept. 21, 2025, in Lawrenceville, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File) FILE - Democrat Mikie Sherrill responds to questions during the first general election gubernatorial debate with Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, Sept. 21, 2025, in Lawrenceville, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File) loading...

Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill spent the weekend defending her military record as her role in a cheating scandal at the U.S. Naval Academy has become a central issue in the campaign.

There is no evidence that Sherrill was suspected of cheating. She says she was barred from walking with her graduating class because she refused to identify classmates who did. But Sherrill is being vague about her role in the scandal that rocked Annapolis 30-years ago.

Now it is also being reported that her husband, Jason Hedberg, may have also been involved in some way.

Hedberg and Sherrill were classmates. He was allowed to walk during graduation, but was also involved in a lawsuit against the Naval Academy, the U.S. Navy and the Pentagon in 1994.

The suit claimed military investigators denied plaintiffs their rights against self-incrimination. A judge ultimately tossed the suit out of court.

Hedberg graduated and went on to become a Navy intelligence officer. When he left the Navy, he began a career in finance.

Sherrill released a new campaign ad over the weekend featuring a fellow former Navy veteran who says he served with Sherrill. In the ad, Lt. Cmdr. Karsten says, "Attacking her service record isn’t just wrong, it’s a blatant lie."

Fallout from the scandal and the release of Sherrill's military records to an ally of her Republican opponent has upended the race for governor in New Jersey just as a new poll showed the contest is a virtual tie.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart made a lot of people feel pretty good after a dazzling debut as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback.

The frustrated fans. His excited teammates. And his embattled coach.

“There’s nothing about him that’s typical of a rookie,” tight end Theo Johnson said after the Giants beat the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 on Sunday. “His poise, the way he can rally the troops. Everyone just rallied behind him.

“He’s got great energy and everyone’s got a ton of respect for him.”

The win, however, may come with a cost. Star receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with what is reportedly a torn ACL. If that is the case, Nabers season would be over and Dart will have lost his best playmaker.

Werner Foerster, Joanne Chesimard, Fidel Castro (Castro photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Werner Foerster, Joanne Chesimard, Fidel Castro (Castro photo by Keystone/Getty Images) loading...

🚔 Assata Shakur, convicted in the 1973 killing of NJ State Trooper Werner Foerster, has died in Cuba after decades in exile.

🌎 Shakur escaped prison in 1979 and lived under asylum granted by Fidel Castro, becoming a symbol of global revolutionary movements.

🎶 Both celebrated and condemned, she inspired Black Lives Matter and hip-hop artists, while critics saw her as a dangerous fugitive.

Assata Shakur, a Black liberation activist who was given political asylum in Cuba after her 1979 escape from a U.S. prison where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a police officer, has died, her daughter and the Cuban government said.

Shakur, who was born Joanne Deborah Chesimard, died Thursday in the capital city of Havana due to “health conditions and advanced age,” Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Shakur's daughter, Kakuya Shakur, also confirmed her mother's death in a Facebook post.

Shakur and two others were involved in a gunfight with New Jersey State Police troopers following a highway traffic stop on May 2, 1973.

Trooper Werner Foerster was killed and another officer was wounded, while one of Shakur’s companions was also killed.

pkline pkline loading...

🚗 New Jersey ranks #3 in the U.S. for safest teen drivers

📵 Strong distracted driving laws and strict licensing rules

👨‍👩‍👧 AAA expert says parents must lead by example on the road

Do you have a teen driver in the house? Then it’s a good thing you live in New Jersey.

The Garden State ranked as the third-best state in the U.S for teen drivers, according to a WalletHub survey.

New Jersey ranked among safest states for teen drivers

The personal financial website compared all 50 states based on 23 key metrics, with data ranging from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired driving laws.

New Jersey is credited with having strict driving laws and the third-highest number of driving schools per capita, according to the report. High insurance premiums for high-risk drivers reinforce this safety-first approach, with the state ranking sixth in the nation for rates increase.

Comparion between a real $20 bill and Comparion between a real $20 bill and "movie money" (Gloucester Township police) loading...

💲 Fake movie prop money is being passed off as real cash in South Jersey stores

💲 Bills look authentic but say “motion picture purposes”

💲 Police urge businesses to “Read, Repeat, Report” when handling cash transactions

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Prop money is being passed off as the real thing at stores in South Jersey.

Gloucester Township police say there have been several cases of the paper currency used in movie and television productions being used to make purchases at retail locations. The bills look very similar to actual bills including its texture and size.

Part of the issue is that cashiers do not randomly run smaller denominations through security measures. A counterfeit pen or a detector light will easily pick up that the bill is not real.

