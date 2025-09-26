🚗 New Jersey ranks #3 in the U.S. for safest teen drivers

📵 Strong distracted driving laws and strict licensing rules

👨‍👩‍👧 AAA expert says parents must lead by example on the road

Do you have a teen driver in the house? Then it’s a good thing you live in New Jersey.

The Garden State ranked as the third-best state in the U.S for teen drivers, according to a WalletHub survey.

New Jersey ranked among safest states for teen drivers

The personal financial website compared all 50 states based on 23 key metrics, with data ranging from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired driving laws.

NJ is the 3rd best state for teen drivers (Canva) NJ is the 3rd best state for teen drivers (Canva) loading...

ALSO READ: Lifeguards race to save drowning swimmers on Atlantic City beach

New Jersey is credited with having strict driving laws and the third-highest number of driving schools per capita, according to the report. High insurance premiums for high-risk drivers reinforce this safety-first approach, with the state ranking sixth in the nation for rates increase.

Tough laws, fewer tragedies: Why Jersey teens are safer

When it comes to safety, New Jersey has the third-lowest teen driver fatality rate, the third-lowest percentage of teen drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol, and the 11th lowest percentage who text while driving.

New Jersey ranked number one on the list for the presence of distracted driving/texting while driving laws.

While the law is strong as written, that doesn’t mean there’s a ton of compliance with it, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.

“Anybody who drives down a New Jersey roadway will encounter somebody texting and driving. So, it is a serious problem on our roadways despite the ranking,” she said.

NJ is the 3rd best state for teen drivers (Canva) NJ is the 3rd best state for teen drivers (Canva) loading...

Strongest teen licensing laws in the nation

New Jersey also ranked #1 in the survey for the provision of teen drivers’ graduated licensing program laws.

Noble agreed, saying the state has one of the strongest laws of this kind in the U.S. because New Jersey eliminated one of the problems, which was not having enough practice hours behind the wheel.

“New Jersey now requires new drivers to get 50 practice hours when they are in their permitting phase, 10 of which must be completed at night. Previously, we were one of only three states in the country that did not have that requirement, and we closed that loop earlier this year,” Noble said.

So, between the passenger restrictions, the nighttime restrictions, practice hour requirements, and the ban on any handheld devices while driving, Noble said New Jersey has one of the strongest graduated license program laws in the nation.

WalletHub also found that New Jersey has one of the lowest percentages of teen drivers who don’t drive under the influence of alcohol, thanks to the state’s impaired driving laws.

Noble agrees, however, the survey did not indicate the presence of cannabis. That’s something that remains a problem on New Jersey roadways today. She said people continue to drive under the influence of marijuana, thinking they are safe to drive.

Seatbelts Save Lives (JEHLER/Canva) Seatbelts Save Lives (JEHLER/Canva) loading...

High seatbelt use, but parents still key to teen safety

Seatbelt usage is prevalent among teen drivers, with the survey finding that 93% of them buckle up on Jersey roadways.

This is great news since crash rates have increased over the last several years in New Jersey, although the state is trending better this year, so far, Noble said.

Everybody on every trip, no matter how far you’re going, should be buckled up. It is the law, she added.

Noble said New Jersey has a very high seatbelt rate, well above 90% for the entire population, not just teen drivers.

Where the state is lacking is rear seatbelt usage, Noble said. Everyone must be buckled up in the back seat of a car. It is, however, considered a secondary offense in New Jersey.

While New Jersey scored very high in this survey, there’s always room for improvement.

Noble said it starts with the parents of teen drivers. They are the front line of defense and must model good behavior for these new drivers.

“Realize that your children, as early as when they are still in car seats, are picking up the behaviors that you do. So, please put the phones down, pay attention to our roadways, buckle up, don’t drive distracted or impaired,” Noble said.

Best and worst states for teen drivers

New York is the best state for teen drivers, according to WalletHub. Oregon, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Kentucky round out the top five.

Montana is the worst state for teen drivers, followed by Missouri, Wyoming, Mississippi, and North Dakota.

A full list of rankings can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom