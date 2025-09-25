🏖️ Two swimmers were rescued off Tennessee Ave in Atlantic City after lifeguards saw them struggling in rough waters.

🚨 One victim was unconscious and had no pulse until CPR revived her on the sand.

⛱️ Few beaches are still staffed with lifeguards in late September, officials warn.

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people had to be rescued by lifeguards in the waters off an Atlantic City beach on Monday afternoon.

Lifeguards spot struggling swimmers near Tennessee Avenue

On Sept. 22, at around 4:30 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol spotted two bathers, who could not swim, struggling near the beach at Tennessee Avenue, according to city spokesman Matthew Duffy.

One swimmer unconscious, CPR performed on the beach

Lifeguards brought in the first swimmer, who was conscious. The second swimmer, who was caught in heavy currents, was bleeding from her mouth and nose and became unconscious when she was placed on the sand, Duffy said.

Beach patrol members performed CPR because she had stopped breathing and had no pulse. After CPR, she regained a weak pulse.

Victim taken to hospital, expected to recover

The Atlantic City Fire Department took the female to a hospital, where she was reportedly stable by Monday evening.

Few guarded beaches remain open in late September

There are a limited number of beaches in Atlantic City where lifeguards are on duty through the end of September.

