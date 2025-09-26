🚔 Assata Shakur, convicted in the 1973 killing of NJ State Trooper Werner Foerster, has died in Cuba after decades in exile.

Assata Shakur, a Black liberation activist who was given political asylum in Cuba after her 1979 escape from a U.S. prison where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a police officer, has died, her daughter and the Cuban government said.

Shakur, who was born Joanne Deborah Chesimard, died Thursday in the capital city of Havana due to “health conditions and advanced age,” Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Shakur's daughter, Kakuya Shakur, also confirmed her mother's death in a Facebook post.

NJ State Trooper’s killing and prison escape

Shakur’s case had long been a thorny issue in the fraught relations between the U.S. and Cuba. American authorities, including President Donald Trump during his first term, had demanded her return from the communist nation for decades.

In her telling, and in the minds of her supporters, she was pursued for crimes she didn't commit or that were justified. The FBI put Shakur on its list of “ most wanted terrorists.”

Shakur and two others were involved in a gunfight with New Jersey State Police troopers following a highway traffic stop on May 2, 1973.

Trooper Werner Foerster was killed and another officer was wounded, while one of Shakur’s companions was also killed.

Statement by Gov. Murphy and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan “Earlier this morning, we spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who informed us that the government of Cuba has announced the death of U.S. fugitive Joanne Chesimard, who viciously murdered New Jersey State Trooper and Vietnam War veteran Werner Foerster. “For years, we have worked with the State Department to bring Chesimard back to New Jersey, so she could face justice for the cold-blooded murder of an American hero. Sadly, it appears she has passed without being held fully accountable for her heinous crimes. “We mourn Trooper Foerster’s loss every day, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his widow, Rosie, their son, Eric, and the entire New Jersey State Police family. “Unlike his killer, Trooper Foerster never had a chance to live out his days in peace. But we remain fully committed to honoring his memory and sacrifice. We will vigorously oppose any attempt to repatriate Chesimard’s remains to the United States.”

Life in Cuba under asylum

Shakur, who was at the time wanted on several felonies, including bank robbery, fled but was eventually apprehended.

Shakur was found guilty in 1977 of murder, armed robbery and other crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, only to escape in November 1979.

Members of the Black Liberation Army, posing as visitors, stormed the Clinton Correctional Facility for women, took two guards hostage and commandeered a prison van to break Shakur out.

She disappeared before eventually emerging in 1984 in Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum, according to the FBI.

Symbol of revolution and controversy

Offering Shakur asylum was one of the most famous examples of Cuba aligning itself with what it describes as revolutionary forces struggling against the oppressive capitalist empire to the north. Much like Cuba supported anti-colonial and left-wing forces in Africa, Central and South America, the Cuban government saw the armed Black liberation movement in the U.S. as part of a global revolutionary struggle.

Shakur maintained in her writings from Cuba over the years that she didn’t shoot anyone and had her hands in the air when she was wounded during the gunfire.

Her writings became a rallying cry during the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years, even as opponents criticized her words as being influenced by Marxist and communist ideology.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win,” Shakur wrote in “Assata: An Autobiography,” originally published in 1988. "We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Legacy in activism and hip-hop culture

Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of racial justice activists from around the U.S., paid tribute to Shakur on Friday.

“May her courage, wisdom, and deep, abiding love permeate through every dimension and guide us,” the group said in a statement posted to Instagram. “May our work be righteous and brave as we fight in her honor and memory.”

A member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, she was famously close to the family of late rapper Tupac Shakur, who had considered her a godmother.

Shakur’s influence was also far-reaching in hip-hop.

Public Enemy, the political hip-hop group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are thought to be the first major artists to reference Shakur. The 1988 song “Rebel Without a Pause,” from the album It Takes A Nation, includes the lyrics “supporter of Chesimard,” referring to her legal name.

Grammy award-winning rapper Common tells Shakur's story in his 2000 song “A Song for Assata.” In 2011, Common’s invitation to a White House poetry event during the Obama administration drew outrage from conservatives and law enforcement groups who felt it was disrespectful to Foerster's family and police officers broadly.

A companion who was also convicted in Foerster's killing, Sundiata Acoli, was granted parole in 2022. His attorneys had argued the then-octogenarian had been a model prisoner for nearly three decades and counseled other inmates.

NJ made failed efforts to secure extradition

Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, R-Sussex, was a prime sponsor of a resolution urging Cuba to extradite Shakur. State authorities made numerous efforts to extradite Chesimard, including an appeal to Pope John Paul II, who made a historic trip to Cuba in 1998.

“It will forever remain a tragedy that justice was never served in the senseless murder of Trooper Foerster," Inganamort said Friday. "Joanne Chesimard was a fugitive who will never be held accountable in the United States, but New Jersey can and will always remember Trooper Foester for his duty and sacrifice. May his memory be a blessing."