SADDLE BROOK — Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of stealing an expensive bird from a store in North Jersey.

Onyx Calderon, 24, of Paterson is wanted for the theft of the exotic $7,000 Congo African grey parrot, according to Saddle Brook police.

Police Chief John Zotollo, Jr. said Calderson stole the parrot from Birds by Joe 2 on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Calderon went into the store and asked to see the parrot, police said. The owner put the bird in a cage and brought it out.

Calderon immediately snatched the cage and ran away, police said.

The store posted video and photos of the accused thief's face on social media to help identify him.

On Monday, the African parrot made its way back to the Saddle Brook shop. It was found in Paterson and was returned to the owner.

Now, police are trying to find Calderon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Calderon's whereabouts is asked to call the Saddle Brook police at 201-843-7000.

African grey parrots are among the most illegally trafficked birds in the world, the Associated Press reported. The exotic birds are highly sought after for their ability to mimic human speech.

