Vineland, NJ chief guilty of misdemeanor after loud confrontation
🚨Vineland Police Chief Pedro Casiano was charged with simple assault in October
🚨Casiano was suspended following the incident
🚨The circumstances of the incident have not officially been disclosed
VINELAND — A police chief admitted to yelling and screaming at an individual in October, which led to assault charges.
Vineland Police Chief Pedro Casiano was accused of injuring the individual on Oct. 12 in an affidavit, which did not disclose the location or circumstances of the incident. City Council President Paul F. Spinelli told NJ.com at the time he and Casiano were both at the retirement party for Vineland Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, but did not witness any incident.
During a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Casiano pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a petty disorderly persons offense, according to NJ.com coverage. He was ordered to pay a fine of $357 plus court costs. The chief said he has "taken steps" to deal with issues related to the incident.
The chief admitted to the judge he was intoxicated, according to NJ.com.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, in consultation with the victim, did not seek a jail term.
Future for longtime police officer
Following the incident Casiano, who has been with the department since 2000, was suspended without pay. He was appointed police chief in 2021.
A message from Casiano remains on the Vineland police website.
Vineland city solicitor Rick Tonetta told New Jersey 101.5 that once the county prosecutor reviews and completes any investigation he will review for possible discipline or further investigation.
