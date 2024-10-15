Vineland police chief charged with assault following party
🚨Vineland Police Chief Pedro Casiano was charged with simple assault
🚨The circumstances of the alleged incident are unclear
🚨The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation
VINELAND — A retirement party went downhill when the police chief allegedly assaulted someone.
Vineland Police Chief Pedro Casiano was charged with simple assault on Saturday.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae told New Jersey 101.5 she had no comment on the incident. The investigation is being handled by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, per a directive from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office when police chiefs are charged.
City Council President Paul F. Spinelli told NJ.com he and Casiano were both at the retirement party for Vineland Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, but did not witness any incident.
He told NJ.com that the chief has been suspended.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
NJ's Northern Lights Display 10/10/24
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore