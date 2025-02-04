How expensive are eggs now? We checked NJ supermarkets

🐔 Egg prices are at record highs in New Jersey

🐔 Farmers have to slaughter millions of chickens to prevent spread of H5N1 bird flu

🐔 There have been no reported H5N1 cases in domestic poultry or livestock in NJ

It is not egg-citing to shop for groceries in New Jersey, especially for eggs, which have hit record highs.

In May, the average price of eggs reached a low of $1.54 a dozen, according to the website TradingEconomics.com, which tracks the price of commodities.

Prices steadily climbed to $4.42 at the beginning of September but fell to $2.11 in October.

Prices headed back up through November and December before shooting up from $3.93 in the beginning of December to $5.81 at the start of January.

The current average is $7.09.

Egg prices at NJ supermarkets

According to their respective apps on Feb. 4, this is how much a dozen eggs cost at these stores.

Acme — Route 33 in Trenton — $5.99

ShopRite of Ewing — $7.69

Wegmans of Manalapan — $4.69

Sign at Stop and Shop in Pennington about egg prices and supply Sign at Stop and Shop in Pennington about egg prices and supply (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) loading...

What's behind the hikes?

Bird flu has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, contributing (along with inflation) to the steep price of commercial eggs and resulting in some scantily stocked stores around the country.

Anytime the virus is found on a poultry farm, the entire flock is slaughtered to help limit the virus' spread. And with massive egg farms routinely housing more than 1 million chickens, just a few infections can cause a supply crunch.

The problem tends to linger because it takes months to dispose of all the carcasses, disinfect barns and bring in new birds.

More than 145 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been slaughtered in the U.S. since the current outbreak began, with the vast majority of them being egg-laying chickens.

Eggs at Stop and Shop in Pennington Eggs at Stop and Shop in Pennington (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) loading...

Any H5N1 cases in New Jersey?

The Departments of Agriculture and Environmental Protection are working together to monitor occurrences of H5N1 avian influenza in New Jersey. There have been no reported H5N1 cases in domestic poultry or livestock throughout 2024 and thus far this year.

“State agencies are working closely together and with federal partners to rapidly assess and respond to any threats. Together, we remain committed to keeping the public informed about current conditions and steps that they can take to protect themselves and their families," Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in a statement.

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Ed Wengryn said that owners of poultry flocks and those going to live bird markets must take steps to reduce interaction with wild bird populations.

